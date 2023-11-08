CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Kringeta born March 14, 1942, passed away peacefully at home Monday, November 6, 2023. Sadly, she had recently been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer on October 18 of this year.

She cherished spending time with all of her loved ones the most in life and was always our biggest fan. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, playing tennis (younger years) and watching sports of any kind. Her favorite teams were the Steelers, Cavs and Pirates and Guardians. She was part of a card club for many years and recently enjoyed playing Mah-jongg with her sister and friends. She loved time at home gardening and decorating.

She was an incredibly loving wife to Nicholas A. Kringeta for 64 wonderful years and loving mother of three children, Nicholas J. Kringeta (Darlene) of Canton, Scott A. Kringeta of Florida and Holly Kuhn of Amherst. She had five grandchildren that she has touched in so many ways, Kaley (Ryan), Hunter, Tanner, Rylie and Cherish. She had one brother, John Nagy (Mary) of Cortland and one sister, Kathleen (Logan) Lathem of Howland/La Quinta, California.

Preceding in death were her parents, John and Marie Nagy of Masontown, Pennsylvania.

She will be remembered in everyone’s heart as a very special light that will never dim, with us always, with every step that we may take.

Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place along with a small family service at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made in Janice’s name to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Kringeta family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice M. Kringeta, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.