CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet R. Briscoe, 87, of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side, Sunday, December 3, 2023.

She was born January 6, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Josie and the late Myrtle (Harter) Swanson.

Janet dedicated her working years to the community, serving at both the Post Office and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Her compassion and warmth extended far beyond her professional life, touching the hearts of everyone she encountered.

She is survived by her sister JoAnn George of Tucson Arizona along with four of her children; her son Charlie Briscoe of Morgantown WV; daughters, Debbie Briscoe of Yankee Lake, Ohio, Pam Phillips-Leach of Bedford, Texas, and Lisa Forss of Temecula, California along with a legacy of grandchildren Brooke Briscoe , Brett Briscoe, Chaz Briscoe, Morgan Rodriguez, Carli Deroo-Briscoe, Jordy Harris, Jenni Jarman, Ryan Phillips, Alexander Forss, Gabriella Forss, Mande Babyak, David Leach, Andrea McClendon and Erin Wasche .

She also leaves behind her cherished great grandchildren Kaleb Harris, Josie Jarman, Quinn & Avery Briscoe, Mia & Ava Rodriguez, Mila & Lily Briscoe, Adalyn & Emerie McCullum, Hayden Deroo-Briscoe & Keaghan O’Conner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Owen H. Briscoe; son,

Billy Briscoe, her grand daughter Brittany Briscoe and her siblings Wilma Andrews, Jacqueline Allen, Claude Swanson, Richard Swanson and Jack Swanson.

Known for her boundless heart, this woman never knew a stranger! Those who stood near her were likely to find a friend in her, and her home was always open to children, welcoming them as her own. Bill Isaac, Marcia Davis, Renee Dudley, Barb Gillium, Cindi Horkey and numerous other nieces and nephews were among those she considered her children by choice, and she loved them all deeply.

Visitation to celebrate Janet’s life will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel at 1884 North Rd, NE, Warren Ohio and again one hour prior to the funeral service on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, December 10, 2023 at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel at 1884 North Rd, NE, Warren Ohio.

As a family of huggers, the Briscoe family kindly requests that attendees refrain from wearing fragrances at any services due to allergies, expressing their sincere appreciation for your understanding.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the local veterans association in Janet Briscoe’s name.

Following the services, Janet will be laid to rest in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Janet’s enduring love, warm embraces, and unforgettable spirit will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. May she rest in eternal peace.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Briscoe family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet R. (Swanson) Briscoe, please visit our floral store.