CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet M. Ott, 81, of Champion passed away July 18, 2022, at Windsor House in Champion.

Janet was born on January 16, 1941, in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of Gerald and Rosemary (Crawley) Balk.

Moving to Warren in 1947, she was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Class of 1959.

In addition to being a proud homemaker, Janet worked in the Champion School Library. She started her career by sharing her passion for reading with the students of Kiser Elementary before moving to the Champion High School, where she eventually retired.

Janet and her husband, Jerry, belonged to Saint William Parish.

Janet enjoyed visiting local restaurants, traveling and cooking, but most of all cherished the time she spent with her family and dear friends.

Janet will always be remembered by her three sons, Jerry Ott of Madison, Ohio, Tim (Cindy) Ott of Newland, North Carolina and David Ott of Columbus, Ohio; her five grandchildren, Robert, Jennifer, Shannon, Gabriela, and Isabela; sisters, Betty Adams of Wilmington, North Carolina, Ann (Roy) Plant of Champion and Dorothy Drose, sisters-in-law, Nancy Powers of Cortland, Ohio and Diane Balk of Newton Falls, Ohio

Beside her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Ott and her brother, Robert Balk.

Both Janet and Jerry will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery at noon on July 25, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janet’s memory to The Ohio State University’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Fund 305835. You can make your gift online at https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=305835 or by check (made payable) to The Ohio State University Foundation, with a memo of “In Memory of Janet Ott, Fund 305835,” mailed to: The Ohio State University Foundation, PO Box 710811, Columbus OH 43271-0811

