WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet I. Weimer, 87, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center.

Janet was born January 12, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Bertha (Owens) Turk.

She was a 1954 graduate of Howland High School.

Janet previously worked as a cashier, waitress, clerk, florist and a school monitor. She enjoyed sewing different crafts, crossword puzzles, reading, crocheting, walking, traveling and was known as the traveling grandma.

Janet will be missed by her children, Tamara “Tami” (Gordon) Sanders, Jr. of Howland, Nanina (L. Dee) Baldwin of Denver, Colorado, Allura “Pepper” (Delles) Schneider of Colorado/Arizona, N. Zane (Karen) Weimer of Atlanta, Texas, Stacy Weimer of Colorado/California, MartaRenee Lovejoy of Denver, Colorado and Shawn Weimer of Dover, Florida; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; multiple stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; her twin brother, James “Jimmy” (Paula) Turk of Camden, South Carolina and a sister, Patricia “Patty” Dunnuck of Valrica, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Turk and two sisters, Gwen Kover and Wanda Binion.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Janet Friday, February 3, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Queen of the Holy Rosary, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, OH 44473.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet’s name to the Queen of the Holy Rosary, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, OH 44473.

