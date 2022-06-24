WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane M. Ciancone, 89, of Warren passed away Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022 at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

Jane was born on May 5, 1933 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Steve J “Turk” and Ceanna (Lalli) Sferra.

She was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.

She went on to work in the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office as Deputy Auditor and Secretary in Bookkeeping for 30 years.

Jane was devoted to her Catholic faith as a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She enjoyed traveling and watching the Cleveland Indians and her TV programs: the Golden Girls, Everybody Loves Raymond and Lawrence Welk. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family, especially her granddaughters. Jane will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jane will always be remembered by her children, Christine M. “Chris” (Gregg) Armstrong of Tyler, Texas, John (Stacey) Ciancone of Cortland and James (Diane Zagorsky) Ciancone of Boardman; granddaughters, Casie Anne, Ceanna, Angelina, Sophia and Nicole and brother, James Sferra of Warren.

Besides her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Imolo Ciancone; brother, Geno Sferra and stepmother, Beatrice (Hohman) Sferra.

Jane’s family will honor her with private services and are asking that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Robert Catholic Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Road, Cortland, OH at https://strobertcortland.org/on-line-offering.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Jane’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.