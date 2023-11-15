WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane C. Dorff, 87 of Warren, peacefully passed away on Saturday afternoon, November 11, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Warren.

Jane was born on June 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of James J. and Mary (Daykin) Hoolihan.

Jane was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

In 1957, Jane married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Thomas Grainger Dorff, Sr.

Jane worked as a telephone operator and then as a bank teller until she became a full-time homemaker.

Jane, a devoted homemaker, found joy in bowling, card clubs and cooking for loved ones. Her cherished moments included drinking coffee with neighbor, Loretta Germano and phone chats with best friend, Maxine (Pisgnea) Sinclair. She treasured time with family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jane will be remembered by her husband of 66 years, Thomas G. Dorff, Sr.; children, Thomas G., Jr. (Carolyn) Dorff of Howland, Kim Ilnicki (Bill McCoski) Johnstown, New York and Cheri (George) Papalios of Howland; grandchildren, Christina and Jennifer Dorff, Jeremiah Dorff (Heather McGovern), Emily (Vincent) McCallum, Elana Ilnicki, Anna Ilnicki (Marisa Velez), Andrew (Teresa) Ilnicki, Michael (Vanessa) Papalios, Nicole Papalios and Alexis Papalios (fiancé, Amir Atighehchi); 15 great-grandchildren; three and three quarters great-great-grandchildren (one on the way); sister-in-law, Janice Hoolihan of Warren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim (Mary Ellen) and David Hoolihan; sisters, Mary Kathryn (Jim) Barton and Barbara (Nicholas) Paul and brothers-in-law, Pete (Carolyn) Dorff and Bob (Etta May) Dorff.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Jane on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

A private entombment will be in Pineview Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made in Jane’s name to Mercy Health, Hospice Of The Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road A, Girard, OH 44420.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.