WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie L. Cage, 52, of Warren, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 with her family by her side at the Cleveland Clinic.

Jamie was born February 1, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of James A. Cage and Madeline (Berry) Cage.

She was a 1990 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

Jamie held many jobs throughout her life, her last position was at the St. Joseph Hospital Laundry Department.

Jamie will be missed by her mother, Madeline Cage of Girard; her father, James A. Cage of Warren; her two sisters, Ashley (Bion) Shaw of Champion and Amy (John) King of Sumter, South Carolina; nephew, Devin Felix; nieces, Alexis Seman, Asia King and Jacqueline Seman; one great-niece Lylah Owens, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Clifford and Rita Berry and Thomas V. and Angie (Rufo) Cage.

Jamie was a warrior and a champion right to the end.

Jamie’s family honored her with a private Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Mary and St. Joseph Church in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jamie’s name to The Cleveland Clinic Critical Heart Care in the Miller Family Heart & Vascular Institute. Send to: The Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute. Desk DV. 9500 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44195.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to the Cage family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jamie L. Cage, please visit our floral store.