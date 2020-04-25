James Thomas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Thomas, 69, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus.

He was born on November 18, 1950 in Warren, Ohio the son of Omar E. and Naomi Thomas, Sr.

He was a graduate of Howland High School. He served our Country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

James retired from the Warren City Water Department filtration plant after 30 years and was most recently employed by Toyota of Warren.

He enjoyed stock car racing, building his model cars and spending time with his best buddy, “Jax”.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Esther Thomas; two children, Michael (Melissa) Thomas of Vienna and Frances Thomas of Warren; a grandchild, Madison Thomas of Warren; a brother, Joseph O. Thomas of Bradenton, Florida and a great-aunt, Katherine Bakeris of Boardman.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Omar Thomas, Jr. and parents-in-law, Frank and Frances Cornicello.

No services will be held at this time.

The family would like to Thank all the Nurses and Doctors at St. Joseph Hospital for all the care and everything they did for James. Especially the Nurses and Doctors in the ICU unit at the hospital.

