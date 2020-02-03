James R. Ganyard, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. “Jim” Ganyard, 53, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born July 22, 1966, in Warren, Ohio the son of Charles and Helen (Cross) Ganyard.

He was a former member of the IBEW Local 573 and was working as an electrician in Columbus, Ohio.

He was avid an sports fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed playing sports, music and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley Ganyard of Warren; four children, Clayton “Bug” (girlfriend Amanda Augustine) Ganyard of Austintown, Nathan “Ninja” Ganyard of Southington, Ashley “Boomi” Ganyard of Niles and Amanda “Manni” Myers of Niles; two grandchildren, Aubrey Ganyard and Jack Myers III; a brother, Brian Ganyard of Columbus; a sister, Donna Click of Columbus; five nieces and nephews, Tommy “BooBoo”, Brian, Jr. “Toby”, Miranda, Bobbi and Josie.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be to the family to defray funeral expenses.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view sign the guestbook and send condolences to James family.

To send flowers to James’ family, please visit our floral section.