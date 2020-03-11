James Moures, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Moures, 84, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.

He was born November 11, 1935, in Warren, Ohio the son of John and Millie Moures.

He attended Leavittsburg High School.

James retired in 1992 from WCI as an upender in the 56” mill after 38 years. He previously worked at the Pontiac Garage in Leavittsburg as a service manager.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

He enjoyed remodeling houses and going to casinos and was a handyman.

James served our Country in U.S. Army.

He is survived by his son John Moures of Bazetta, three grandchildren Alexandria of Leavittsburg, Samantha and Jessica both of Bazetta, a great granddaughter Kensington, two sisters Maria Anastasiadis of Howland and Irene (Michael) Giannakos of Warren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth Ann Moures whom he married June 14, 1963 and passed away August 6, 2015, a daughter Millie Gannelly, two brothers Steve and Michael Moures and a brother-in-law Nick Anastasiadis.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Trisagion Service and Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in James’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

