WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Mike” Petridis died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 17, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Nicholas and Helen Petridis, who both preceded him in death.

Mike graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1971.

Following graduation, Mike worked at Republic Steel (WCI, LTV), from where he retired.

Mike was a fan of Cleveland sports and enjoyed riding his Harley.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his son, Alex Michael; his sister, Katie; his brother, Pete and his nephew, Petey, Jr.

Mike is survived by his son, Brady (Katie) Petridis; his brothers, Tony (Eileen) Petridis and Terry (Cindy) Petridis and many nieces and nephews.

A small, private gathering will be held for family.

