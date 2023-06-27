WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. “Jimmy” Shugart, 80 of Warren, passed away on Saturday evening, June 24, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center after an aneurysm.

James was born on July 20, 1942, a son of Ralph and Nancy (McCaffrey) Shugart.

Jim was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Following high school, he served as an SP5-E5 in the Army Reserves.

Jim was a proud donor to the Gallon Blood Donation Club.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary & Joseph Parish.

Jim was employed by Van Huffel Tube and, later, Sawhill Tubular until his retirement in 2005.

Jim was a staunch Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed watching old war movies and making home improvements.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Holly Shugart, whom he married on July 5, 2000. He also leaves his daughter, Captain Jill Shugart-Hughes (Doug Hughes) of Decatur, Georgia; his granddaughter, Rose of Georgia; his sister and friend, Nancy (Fred) Zwicker of Canfield; a niece, Lisa Fauvie of Howland; nephews, Harley (Sandy) Kellar of Howland and Bob (Tina) Zwicker of Canfield; his stepson, Howard Winkleman of Warren; several great-nieces and great-nephews and his pets, Lucy and Zeke.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom, Bill and John Shugart and a sister, Mary Grace Kellar.

Family and friends visit and pay tribute to Jim during memorial calling hours on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE where a Memorial Service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Inurnment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James M. Shugart, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.