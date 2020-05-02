James “Jimmy” M. Hionas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jimmy” M. Hionas, 94, passed away April 30, 2020 peacefully at his home.

Jimmy lived a very active and social life. He enjoyed walking his dog (Bentley), traveling with his family, watching sports and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was born March 23, 1926, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Michael and Helen Hionas.

In June of 1944, Jim enlisted in The United States Army. He served with honor as a rifleman during World War II in the Rhineland Campaign. During this time, he received two Bronze Stars and the Combat Infantry Badge. Upon receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1946, Jimmy returned home and began his career.

He retired from Van Huffel Tube in 1985. Jimmy then went on to work with his sons at National Auto & Marine, where he enjoyed working with them for several years.

Jim was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, and longtime member of the AHEPA Zeus #88.

His wife, the former Katie Axiotis, whom he married October 6, 1957, passed away October 1, 1994.

Jimmy leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, his three children, Mike (Julie) Hionas of Howland, Bill (Kerry) Hionas of Miami Beach and Helen (David) Leventis of Howland; four grandchildren, Jimmy and Katie Hionas and Kara and Nathan Leventis.

Besides his parents and wife, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Hionas and sister, Stella Sialadakis.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the service and burial will be private for immediate family with Father Costa Valantasis officiating.

On behalf of Jimmy’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to his wonderful doctors, nurses and caregivers at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in both Youngstown and Cleveland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jimmy’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, New Church Building Fund 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481 or the Louis Stokes VA.

