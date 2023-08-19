WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. “Jim” Dalessandro, 96, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, following declining health.

Jim was born November 13, 1926, in Niles, Ohio, the youngest of eight children, the son of James, Sr. and Carmel (Fagnano) Dalessandro.

He grew up in Niles and was a 1944 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. He graduated from the Rayen School of Engineering at Youngstown College with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in 1950.

He served our country in the United States Navy on the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Hancock in the South Pacific during World War II.

He worked at Thomas Strip Steel, Heltzel Steel and retired as Chief Melting Engineer from Ajax Magnethermic Corporation.

He was a founder and active member of Blessed Sacrament Church. He had served on the Parish Council, was a eucharistic minister and was chairman of the building of the current Blessed Sacrament Church which was started in 1994.

He enjoyed working with his hands and playing golf. He was the last survivor of the Vintage Golf Group.

He is survived by his wife, the former JoAnn O’Brien, whom he married on May 5, 1956; also surviving are nieces and nephews, Carmel Rinaldi, Matilda Sacco, Renee Watts, Elaine Cordiano, James G. Dallessandro, John Golias, Jr., Lisa Smathers and Colleen and Brien O’Conner.

Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Louis and Alfred Dalessandro; sisters, Rose Bruno, Anet “Dolly” Golias, Yolonda Dalessandro and Angeline Rock.

Family end friends may pay their respects to Jim Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 with Fr. Donald King and Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

The burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to Jim’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.