WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Andrew Sferra, 92, of Warren passed away, suddenly, on Thursday evening, December 14, 2023 at his home in Warren.

James was born on March 26, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Stephen and CeAnna (Lalli) Sferra.

James was a 1949 graduate of St. Mary’s in Warren and then enlisted for service in the United States Air Force. He served until October of 1954 and earned an honorable discharge for his service.

Upon returning home, James moved to California, where he lived for 30 years. He worked for the United States Postal Service at the 90210 Office.

Outside of work and after retirement, James had a talent for watching the stock market. It became a part of his daily routine, to check his stocks and talk about them with friends and family. James also paid attention to his wellness and was strict about eating right and staying active. He loved sharing healthy choice information with his family members often bringing them articles on the recent benefits of pomegranate, Omega3 and blueberries. James will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

James will always be remembered by, his nieces, Cindy (Bruce) Ellner of Rancho Mirage, California, Eve Ellen Pontious of Playa Del Rey, California and Christine (Gregg) Armstrong of Tyler, Texas; nephews, John (Stacey) Ciancone of Cortland and James (Diane Zagorsky) Ciancone of Boardman; sister-in-law, Eva Sferra of Playa Del Rey, California and many great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Jane (Imolo) Ciancone and brother, Geno Sferra.

Per, James’ wishes, there will be no services and his family will honor him with a private burial at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

