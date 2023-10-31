CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTribtes) – James Andrew Ropchock, 87 of Champion, passed away on Sunday evening, October 29, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

James was born on August 26, 1936 in Lockville, Pennsylvania, a son of Frank S. and Margaret (Hlatky) Ropchock.

Following high school, James enlisted in the United Army Reserves and was later inducted into the United States Army, serving during peacetime. He earned the rank of Private First Class and was awarded an honorable discharge for his service.

Upon his return, James worked as a steelworker for Republic Steel, which became Warren Consolidated (WCI) from where he retired.

Outside his work, James enjoyed gardening, watching NASCAR and beach trips to Myrtle Beach with his family. He was an animal lover, especially partial to his miniature poodle, Buddy. Most of all, James cherished the time he spent with those he loved. He will be greatly missed.

James will always be remembered by his wife of over 64 years, Patricia (Sutyak) Ropchock; daughter, Jennifer (O.R.) Henry of Northfield Center and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Frank “Dutch” (Elsa) Ropchock and his sister, Shirley Redick (Denny Morris).

Friends and family may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at St. William Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Balash presiding.

Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James’ name to St. William Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483



A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.