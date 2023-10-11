WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James, 91, and Clara, 90, (Pecchia) Richards, formerly of Warren, passed away earlier this year.

Clara Delores Richards was born on December 21, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio. She entered eternal life March 28, 2023, at the Meadowbrook Care Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She graduated from The Rayen School of Youngstown in 1951 and from the Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing in Warren in 1954.

She retired from St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital in 1990.

James Willard Richards was born on December 8, 1931, in Monroe, Michigan.

He entered eternal life April 13, 2023, at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He graduated from Leavittsburg High School in 1950 and served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.

He retired from Delphi Packard Electric Systems in Warren in 1997 having worked there 47 years.

Jim and Clara were married on July 07,1956 at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown, Ohio, celebrating 66 years of love and marriage. In death, as in life, they were devoted to each other and to their family. Their love for each other and family was unmatched only by their deep abiding faith.

Clara was a devoted wife, loving mother, daughter, sister, nana, great-nana, aunt, and friend to many. Her devotion to the Blessed Mother was evident in everything she did. Her rosary beads were always in her hands. She was a caregiver to all.

Jim was a loving husband, wonderful father, son, brother, papa, great-papa, uncle, and friend. He was a kind, humble and gentle soul. He was the ultimate do-it-yourselfer and handyman to many.

James and Clara will always be remembered by their children, Patricia (John) Schumacher of Montgomery, Ohio, Barbara (Tim) Campbell of Chicago, Illinois and Phyllis Richards( son John deceased) of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Megan (Justin) Parcell, Brian (Sarah) Schumacher, Phillip (Steffenie) Richards, Michael Richards, Ty, Gillian and Corinne Campbell; great -grandchildren, Harper and Jack Parcell, Abilgail and Emmett Schumacher and John and Jace Richards; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

They were each preceded in death by their parents, brothers, sister, and their beloved son John.

In the end when dementia had taken over Clara somehow still knew when Jim walked into the room. The slightest smile would appear on her face. Jim would sit and hold her hand for hours. One day Clara very clearly looked at Jim and said “please, don’t leave me.” Let us celebrate and remember Jim and Clara as they continue their journey together.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to James and Clara during memorial calling hours on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Rd NE Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Ed Stafford presiding.

Inurnment will take place in All Souls Cemetery, accompanied by Military Honors for James.

Local arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

