WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church in Warren for James A. Lazor, DO, 76, who fell asleep in the Lord on January 8, 2024.

Dr. Lazor was born on January 8, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the loving son of Susan (Sinko-Lazor) and Albert Bartholomew, and devoted older brother to Deborah (Paul) Bailie.

He was a 1965 graduate of Sharon Memorial High School and a 1969 graduate of John Carroll University, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree. Dr. Lazor then went on to graduate with his Doctoral Degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a fellowship at Memorial Osteopathic Hospital in York, Pennsylvania and a residency at Warren General Hospital in Warren, Ohio, where he met Kathleen Garman, whom he would later marry. He went on to become a highly accomplished and well-respected Orthopedic Surgeon in the Trumbull-Mahoning Valley.

When it came to medicine, Dr. Lazor was well ahead of his time. The practice he built in Niles, Ohio, James A. Lazor DO, Inc., and Western Reserve Orthopedic Center, allowed him to support a patient through diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

He was a brilliant instructor to his residents, generous to his employees, and compassionate with his patients. His daughters remember meeting more than one former patient years after his retirement, all of them expressing that he was the best surgeon they ever encountered and that their surgical replacements long out-lasted those implemented by subsequent surgeons.

In his younger years, Dr. Lazor was an avid golfer and bowler, was an active member of the Orthodox Church of America (OCA), and the Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America (FOCA). He was on the St Tikhon’s Monastery and Seminary Board of Trustees and received the Order of St. Innocent Award for his faithful service to the OCA.

An avid sports fan, you would often see Dr. Lazor in front of the TV cheering on (or yelling at) his favorite sports teams. You knew not to call when the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns or Cavaliers were playing.

He combined his love of sports and medicine when he became Team Doctor for the Warren G. Harding (Warren Western Reserve) Raiders. Friday night lights and basketball games were a favorite pastime for his family.

Dr. Lazor also loved watching his girls play sports. After his retirement, he strived to never miss a basketball game, swim meet, golf match, or cheerleading competition.

Dr. Lazor, or Jim as he was known to his friends, was well-known to be a “traveling man.” He spent many happy years exploring the Continental United States with his “Prevost Buddies,” enjoyed stone crab claws in Key West and Naples, and loved a good Camper Crawl and trips to Dirty Don’s with his Myrtle Beach Crew. You could often find him enjoying a good Gentleman Jack or homemade Old Fashioned when the mood was right.

It was in 2011 that Jim met his wife Belinda. They were married on July 20, 2017. Her steadfast love and devotion towards his well-being, both physically and emotionally, brought him love and great comfort over the last 12 years.

The couple enjoyed spending time together at their home in Newton Falls, and family home in Myrtle Beach. They were avid cruisers, heading to destinations like the Caribbean, Mexico, and most recently Alaska.

He leaves all to cherish his memory but especially: his beloved wife Belinda; sister Deborah (Paul) Bailie; daughters, Kristen Gitler of Ambler, Pennsylvania, Jessica (Andrew) Swindell of Peabody, Massachusets, and Dr. Jennifer (Matthew) Lazor-Lombardo of North Royalton, Ohio; step-children Jessica (Kris) Nunke of Galloway, Ohio, Bradley Brunstetter, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, and Brodie (Marianne Demarest) Brunstetter of Westerville, Ohio; nephew Simon Wiercinski; and niece Sarah (Carmen) DeMaria; and his most precious grandchildren, Danny, Grace, Joshua, Brady, Ruby, Langdon, Rowan, Jagger, Noah, and Jovi.

Besides his parents, Dr. Lazor was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Lazor on December 4, 2010.

The Lazor family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel and will receive friends on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 1884 North Road N.E., Warren, Ohio from 4 to 7 p.m.

Additional calling hours will be on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church, Warren, 2220 Reeves Road, with a Divine Liturgy at 10:30 a.m.

The family asks that all memorial contributions be made to St. John Orthodox Church, in Warren.

