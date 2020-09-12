Jacquelyn “Jackie” Snyder, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn “Jackie” Snyder, 82, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Jackie was born February 7, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of James W. and Grace Goss.

She was a 1955 graduate of Howland High School, and a graduate of Youngstown Business School.

Jackie retired from Glass Gallery in Cortland as a secretary after 12 years. She had previously worked for Sears at the Eastwood Mall as a secretary.

She was active in the Quilters Bee at Howland Community Church and also had been the secretary at the Church.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting and anything related to her beloved grandchildren whom she cherished.

Jackie is survived by her husband Dale Snyder who she married October 6, 1957, four children Cindi (Terry) Temnick of Phoenix, Arizona, Wendy (Rick) Ambrosio of Cortland, David (Paula) Snyder of Cortland and Peni (Dave) Spencer of Cortland, eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a brother George “Bill” (Judy) Goss of Howland.

Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Bonnie Henkel, brother-in-law Ron Henkel, and an infant brother, Jimmy.

Any one attending the service is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A service will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Howland Community Church 198 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jackie’s name Howland Community Church 198 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Jackie’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

