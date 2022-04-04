WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma Tursack Kubicina, 97, of Warren passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Irma was born on May 22, 1924 in Warren the daughter of Frank Tursack II and Theresa Vida Tursack, who both emigrated from Hungary in 1910. She was born right before the great depression and endured a very humble beginning. Despite growing up during a challenging time, she became one of the sweetest people you would ever meet. She was the poster child for what it means to be patient and kind. She was sharp as a tack right up to her passing.

She married Rudy F. Kubicina on October 24, 1946. Rudy and Irma shared 60 glorious years of marriage until his death in 2006. Now after 16 years she is going home to be reunited with Rudy once again.

Irma was a 1942 graduate of Leavittsburg High School, where she lettered in softball.

Irma went on to work at Packard Electric until the birth of her first child in 1947. She would later return to work after her children were grown in 1970. She worked at Ohio Lamp for 21 years as an inspector, retiring in 1991.

Besides her work, Irma enjoyed collecting bells and keeping up with her family on her iPad, on which she was quite accomplished. Her life touched so many; she will forever be with us in our hearts.

Irma will always be remembered by her children; sons Rudy, Jr. (Sandy) of Warren, James (Linda) of Rochester Hills, Michigan, daughter Karen (Jerry) of Temecula, California, step son Joseph (Paulette) of Cortland. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Ryan, Chad, Jimmy, Julie, Brandon, Danny, Kendal and Johnny; as well as 28 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy, sisters Esther Zigmont, Margaret Zucco, Rose Kubicina and brothers Frank, III and Julius (Jake).

The family would like to thank the many nurses and staff at Shepherd of the Valley who were so kind and generous with her care for the past 10 years. After a lengthy stay at the hospital, she looked forward to going “home” to Shepherd of the Valley from where she would go on her last journey to be with the Lord.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Irma on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Rd. NE.

A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – Sts. Cyril & Methodius Site with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, with a luncheon immediately following for friends and family.

