WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Mary Keffalos, 89, of Warren passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022, at her home in Warren.

Mary was born on June 28, 1933, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter of Sidaris and Aphrodite (Ambeltsiotis) Galatis

Mary was a 1951 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to attend Kent State University.

She went on to be a business owner in Trumbull County.

Besides her work, Mary enjoyed bird watching, scrabble, reading and being by the sea.

Most of all, Mary loved her family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary will always be remembered by her children, Harry Keffalos of Warren, Diana Keffalos of Denver, Colorado and Christopher (Sue) Keffalos of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Martin Tomas, Maria Tomas (fiancé, Alan Poussaint), Dylan Keffalos, Mackenzie (Kurt) Pedersen and Jonah Keffalos; great-grandchildren, Claudia, Hunter and Peyton; sister, Rose Anastis of Warren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Gus” Keffalos, whom she married on July 11, 1954; grandson, Zachary Keffalos; brothers, Nicholas, Angelo, George and James and sisters, Helen, Sophia and Mary.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Mary on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Niles Union Cemetery.

