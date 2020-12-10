Irene Graham, Warren, Ohio

WAREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Graham, 101, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Abbington of Pickerington in Columbus

She was born October 21, 1919, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Steve and Kalliope Graham.

She attended Warren City Schools.

Irene was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, Senior Group Morning Light Chapter 80, Eastern Star, Trumbull County Medical Society Auxiliary, Scope and was President of the Trumbull County Garden Club.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, reading, sewing and crafts.

She is survived by her daughter Grace (Gary) Edwards, three grandchildren Dr. Autumn Edwards, of Ventura, California, Dr. Erin Edwards of Tacoma, Washington and Dr. Leah (Seth) Cohen of Boone, North Carolina, two sisters Katherine Verney of Sarasota, Florida and Mary Orologas Micanopy, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Nicholas Graham M.D. who she married February 9, 1936 and passed away February 28, 1998, a daughter Kay Niki Cole M.D., two brothers Angelo Graham and Emmanuel S. Graham and sister Gramate Glyptis.

Family and friends may call Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 11;00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

A service will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in warren with Fr. Constantine Valantasis Officiating. The service for Irene will be live streamed on the Church’s Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. for those who wish to participate remotely.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the Church after paying their respects to the family. Unless you plan to stay for the Service.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Irene name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481 or to the Warren Family Mission155 Tod Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements are by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel in Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Graham family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irene Graham, please visit our floral store.