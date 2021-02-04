Iordanis Filippidis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with broken hearts we announce the falling asleep in the Lord of Iordanis “Jordan” Filippidis, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the age of 74.

Born in Paranesti, Greece, to the late Nikolaos and Eleni (Tokmakidis) Filippidis, Jordan immigrated to the United States at a young age in search of a better life.

He made his American dream a reality through hard work and self-sacrifice and became a successful musician and entrepreneur. He was the lead singer and bouzouki player of the Hellenic Stars for over 40 years and the owner and master roaster of Top Shelf Coffee for over 25 years.

Dedicated husband of Diane (Koupas); proud and devoted Baba to three daughters, Nitsa, Annastacia and Nicole (Joe) Michelakis; beloved Pappou to Emmanuel and Eleni; cherished brother of Pete and loving Uncle, Cousin, Nouno, Koumbaro and friend to many.

He will forever be remembered for the deep love he had for his family and friends, generous heart, contagious laugh, bright smile, passion for life, fighting spirit, incredible bouzouki playing and delicious coffee.

He will be deeply missed. May his memory be eternal.

Family and friends are welcome to honor his memory at a Funeral Service on Saturday, February 6 at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH, 44481 with Rev. Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in his memory.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

