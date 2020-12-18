Ida Polinko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Polinko, 94, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born May 6, 1926, in Rivisondoli, Italy, the daughter of Antonio and Teresa DelRe.

She was a 1944 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from the Warren City Schools in Western Reserve cafeteria as a chef after 23 years.

Ida was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She enjoyed playing cards, especially 500.

Ida is survived by her children Dianne Polinko of Leavittsburg, Raymond (Judith) Polinko of Asheville, Nort CArolina, Daniel (Vera) Polinko of Strongsville, and Denise (Kim) Skippers of Solon, six grandchildren Eric (Rebecca) Polinko, Natale Polinko (Michael Murray), Gina (Joseph) Meyer, Alisa (Robert) Santee, Alexander (Jamie) Skippers, Bryan Skippers and ten great-grandchildren.

She was blessed with and touched the lives of many relatives, neighbors and friends that were part of her extended family.

Ida is preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank Polinko, Jr., whom she married May 12, 1945, and passed away January 22, 2010, a brother Frank DelRe and a sister Mary Lucarelli.

A private family service was held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.

The family, and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be to St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

