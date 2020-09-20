Ida Mae Switter, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Mae Switter, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 29, 1937, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Andrew and Ida Urchek.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Ida retired July 2007 from the Associated School Employees Credit Union as a bookkeeper which was formerly the Copper weld Credit Union after 37 years.

Ida was a member of St. William Church in Champion and the women’s guild she also belongs to SCOPE. She enjoyed exercising, helping her daughter with crafts shows and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two children, Andrea (Edward) Runyan of Bazetta and Bradley Switter of Kailua, Hawaii; three grandchildren, Erica and Gerald Runyan and Sakura Nakagawa-Switter.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald “Jerry” Switter whom she married September 7, 1957 and passed away November 25, 1994; infant sons, Christopher and Edward.

Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Church 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Rev. Michael Balash officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ida Mae’s name to St. William Church 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Ida Mae's family.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

