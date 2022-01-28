WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hysen Samuel Sait, Jr., 72 of Warren, passed away Sunday evening, January 23, 2022 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.

Hysen was born on July 14, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Hysen “Sam”, Sr. and Frances Bernice (Phillips) Sait.

Hysen was a 1969 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

He went on to work as a millwright for many years. He retired from Denman Tire Corporation in Leavittsburg, Ohio after 30 years of employment. After retiring from Denman Tire Corporation, Hysen went on to work as a millwright for many years at WCI Steel in Warren, Ohio.

On August 1, 1970, Hysen married the love of his life, Darlene Wilson. They shared 47 years of marriage together until her passing in 2017.

Besides his work, Hysen enjoyed fishing, woodworking, metalworking, car restoration, archery, hunting, home remodeling, cooking and outdoor activities. He loved spending quality time with his family, especially with his granddaughter; friends and his beloved dogs.

Hysen was a member of St. William Catholic Church in Champion, Ohio and volunteered many years at the church’s annual festival.

Hysen will always be remembered by his daughter, Dawn (Dennis) Resek of Ravenna; granddaughter, Lauren Resek; his sisters, Helen Pastovich of Bazetta, Zuria (Lou) Miller of Warren and Jeannette Sekela of Austintown; his brother, Michael (Jean) Sait of Champion; sister-in-law, Laura Stillwell of Champion; brother-in-law, Thomas Benning of Champion and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hysen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darlene Sait; his brother, Donald Sait and his sister, Dorothy Miller.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Hysen on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 and again on Monday morning, January 31, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, January 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Michael Balash presiding.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

