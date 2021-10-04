Hugh C. Floyd, Jr., Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hugh C. Floyd, Jr., 69, of Southington, Ohio, passed away on Friday morning, October 1, 2021 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He fought long beyond what his doctors expected. Those around him admired his strength and were amazed by the many, many challenges he overcame.

Hugh was born on June 18, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Hugh C. Floyd, Sr. and Peggy Jean (Farmer) Floyd.

He married his wife, Bridget Bergin on August 1, 1992 and have been together for 40 years.

Hugh retired from Delphi Packard in 2020 after 25 years. He worked many jobs in his life, including working at a grocery store, steel mill and as a cook.

Hugh was a proud current member of the Buckeye Van Association for 40 years and they were family to him. He was also in the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed riding Harleys, camping, traveling and keeping in touch with his family in England. He was the “go-to” man for many but it was his way or the highway. There was nothing he couldn’t do. He was the “jack of all trades, master of none.”

He is survived by his wife, Bridget Bergin-Floyd of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Melissa Lynn (Larry) Hargrave of Virginia; son, Garrett Clinton Floyd of Southington, Ohio; brother, Phillip (Kim) Floyd of Warren; two sisters, Ruth and Linda; grandsons, Tommy (Jasmine) Day and Tomell Day and great-grandchildren, Kaliyah, Ahmari, Kayden and Tomell, Jr.

Besides his parents, Hugh was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Melesia Liann Day.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Hugh on Wednesday afternoon, October 6, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with a procession to Graham Cemetery to conclude.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Hugh’s names to the charity of your choice.

To send flowers to Hugh’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.