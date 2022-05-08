WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard M. “Butch” Youngs, 79, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home peacefully with his family by his side.

He was born February 21, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Howard A. “Sonny” and Julia Youngs.

Howard was a 1960 graduate of Champion High School.

He served our Country in the U.S. Navy.

He retired December 31, 1998, from Thomas Steel Strip as a supervisor after 35 years.

Howard was a member of St. William Church in Champion.

He was a huge Yankees fan, enjoyed fishing in Canada with his friends, hunting, golfing and being a baseball coach for the little league in Champion for 20 years. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his grandkids.

Howard is survived by his wife, Janet Youngs whom he married November 6, 1965; three children, Michael (Sandy) Youngs of Tampa, Florida, Todd (Denise) Youngs of Champion and Lisa (Dan) Kish of Howland; four grandchildren, Branden Youngs, Rachael (Eric) Heitz, Tyler and Breanna Kish; a brother, Douglas Youngs of Fowler; sister-in-law, Kim Youngs of Cortland; a sister, Janet Senkowitz of Champion and nephew and nieces, Zachary (Brittany) Youngs, Samantha Youngs, Caitlyn (David) Nemerovsky, Julie Ann (John) Rensel, Lori Senkowitz and Jennifer Senkowitz,

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to Bob “Buda” Kent for being a true and loyal friend-giving of his time to be a caregiver for the last two years.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Howard “Butch” Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Michael D. Balash officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Howard’s name to St. William Catholic Church 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.