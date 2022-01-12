BAZETTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert J. “Jay” Walton, 66, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital with his loving family by his side.

He was born on October 13, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Jesse and Florence “Betty” Walton.

He was a 1974 graduate of Lakeview High School.

He retired in 2009 from Schwebel’s Baking Company after 30 years as a semi truck driver. After retirement Jay couldn’t sit still and was constantly on the go. He kept busy as a driving instructor for COPS driving academy for over ten years. He also worked as an official for OHSAA baseball, softball, basketball and volleyball.

Jay loved baseball and still played in the local summer Oldtimers league as a catcher. He loved to help out his friends and family by fixing their computers and phones. He also enjoyed hunting, coaching baseball, his yearly trip to Myrtle Beach but most of all his family. He adored his granddaughters, Madison, Ella and Hadley and was very active in their lives. He was always their biggest fan and always made time to come to their plays, concerts and sporting events. He even stepped up and coached his granddaughter’s softball team when no one else would. He loved every minute of it.

Jay was of the Catholic faith.

He will be missed by many friends and family who will cherish the many memories they have with him.

Jay is survived by his children, Danielle Harvey and Samuel Walton, both of Cortland; his loving partner of 26 years, Karen Heinrich of Howland; his three grandchildren, Madison and Ella Harvey and Hadley Walton; two sisters, Della (David) DeLong of Goose Creek, South Carolina and Faye Brock of Cortland, along with many nephews, nieces, his beloved dog, Roscoe, his bird, Bob and family cat, Smoky.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Jay from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you donate to your favorite charity in honor of Jay.

