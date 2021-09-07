Henri Crognale, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henri Crognale, 101, died peacefully on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the home of his son, Corey, in Blacklick, Ohio.

Henri was born on July 18, 1920 in Warren, Ohio to the late Anna Battista and Anthony Crognale.

Henri graduated from Warren G. Harding High before joining the U.S. Coast Guard soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor where he served as a Port Security Specialist in Hawaii until the end of World War II.

Following his tour of duty, Henri returned to Warren where he worked for 39 years as a carpenter, foreman, and general superintendent with Warren Engineering Company.

A member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Henri completed over 50 years of continuous membership with the Union.

Henri was married to Rena (Padovan) Crognale for 69 years until her death in May, 2015.

They had a son Corey (Karen) and a daughter Lori Ann (John Toback). Henri has three grandchildren, Benjamin, Alexander and Eli and is survived by his brother, Guido Crognale, of Phoenix, Arizona.

Henri was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Vinson and Atillo and a sister, Philomina Shedd.

A multi-sports star at Warren G. Harding High, Henri was inducted into the Warren Sports Hall of Fame along with NFL legend, Paul Warfield in 2005. Henri enjoyed being a part of the local sports community and served as President of the Howland Athletic Club. He also supervised the installation of ball fields and concession stands for the HAC and multiple facilities projects for the Warren G. Harding athletic program.

Henri loved spending time with family and friends, which included Sunday morning bocce games at the home of his cumba, Nick Angelo, while living in Warren. He organized a similar Sunday morning breakfast gathering known as “CBC” after he made his home with his son in Blacklick, Ohio. A proud grandfather, Henri lived to watch his grandsons play collegiate soccer at Loyola University Chicago and the University of Maryland and professionally with the Columbus Crew and Birmingham Legion. Henri also enjoyed attending the pregame tailgates where his famous Italian pizzelles and hugs were enjoyed by all.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Henri’s memory to VOYCENOW Foundation, a non-profit organization co-founded by his grandson, Alex, and U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper, Zack Steffen. VN is dedicated to helping underprivileged youth through its association with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. 100% of the donations go towards the purchase of backpacks and school supplies. Donations can be made at voycenowfoundation.org.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon, on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Rd, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at Peace and then at their home immediately following until 5:00 p.m.

