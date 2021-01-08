Helen Roussakies, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Roussakies, 90, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home.

Helen was born June 26, 1930, and raised in Warren, Ohio to George and Aspasia Tsagaris along with siblings Anthie, James and Tessie Skandalaris .

Helen graduated in the top of her class at Warren G. Harding High School and later worked at Warren Farm Credit Union and for Trumbull County Child Support where she retired in 2010.

Helen enjoyed playing the accordion when she was younger, enjoyed going to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Cleveland area and going to the movies.

Helen was known to be a good friend and encourager and would write letters and cards to many.

She was survived by her son Michael Roussakies, brother and sister-in-law James and Patty Tsagaris, niece Alisa (Skandaliaris) Peterson and nephew Jimmy George Tsagaris and other cousins and relatives.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, January 12, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:00 am at St. demetrios Greek orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Helen’s name to St. Demetrios Greek orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

