Helen L. Rossi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Rossi, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Helen was born November 30, 1931 in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of the late Paul V. and Bessie Troxell Chaney.

Helen married Edward Rossi, December 6, 1952. They shared 53 years of marriage until his passing January 1, 2005.

She retired from A & P Super Market in the Austin Village Plaza after 29 years. She then went to work as a book keeper for Sabatini’s Restaurant and Evaline’s Bridal shop.

Helen was a member of St. John Paul II Parrish where she was also a Eucharist Minister.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, fishing and being with her family.

Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Horvath of Lancaster, California; cousin and best friend, Anna Marie Sabatini of Warren; Helen would also like to leave her love to numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and all those who helped her live independently until her death.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her brothers, Francis, Paul and James Chane; sisters, Clarice Kozak, Anna Lee Gayan, Mary Johnston and Ruth Ricci.

Due to the current health risks there were no calling hours or funeral service. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

A private burial service was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John Paul II Parrish, 1346 Vernon Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel will be handling the arrangements.

