NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Kerchofer, 93, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her residence.

Helen was born in Youngstown on August 12, 1928, to Jacob and Mary (Hinterhauser) Kerchofer.

She was a 1947 graduate of East High School and was on the honor roll.

After graduation, Helen was employed by the Board of Education for two and a half years.

She then served as a W.A.V.E. in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, mainly stationed at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Upon returning to Youngstown, she worked for Western Union in Warren. In 1955, Helen moved to California. She retired from the California Department of Transportation and returned to Ohio in 2004.

Helen loved to travel, which included two trips to Europe, Hawaii and Mexico. She was an avid bowler and golfer. She also loved to play Bingo and cards. You could always catch her doing puzzles, especially sudoku.

She was a member of the Saint Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

Helen is survived by two sisters, Ann Pallay of Youngstown and Barbara Cavalier of Warren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by three brothers, John, Jacob “Jack” and Thomas Kerchofer and five sisters, Mary Tondy, Teresa Gallo, Frances Bielecki, Elizabeth “Betty” Tondy and infant sister, Pauline Marie Kerchofer.

Her family and friends will remember her for her quick wit and generosity. Her family would like to thank all relatives, friends and caregivers for their assistance to Helen in her time of need.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Helen Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

She will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery with full Military Honors in Cortland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to your local Alzheimer’s Association chapter in Helen’s name, as she wished to honor relatives who suffered from this disease.

