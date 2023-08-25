WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Jane Marin, 88, of Warren passed away on Thursday morning, August 24, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Helen was born on June 20, 1935 in Liberty Township, Ohio.

She was a 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She went on to work in the trust department at Union Savings and Trust, moving to human resources through the transition to Bank One. In 1984, she was appointed Personnel Administrator and held this position until her retirement from the now Chase Bank.

Besides her work and being a proud homemaker, Helen was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed sewing and knitting, as well as gardening. Helen was also an avid volunteer for Meals On Wheels, the Trumbull County Women’s Auxiliary and St. James Church, now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Most of all Helen cherished her family and loved spending time with those she loved.

Helen will always be remembered by her children, Carla (Bill) Merkel of Aurora and Charles M. (Stephanie) Marin of Cortland; grandchildren, Will (Tracie) Merkel, John (Morgan) Merkel, Sarah (Christopher) Mackey, Brianna Marin and Charles “Charlie” Marin and great-grandchildren, Charles Weston, Ashton, Clarke and Truly Merkel.

Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Goist; her husband, Charles W. Marin and her brother, Jack Goist.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen’s name to The Hope Center For Cancer Care, 700 Howland Wilson Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Funeral arrangements are pending and are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to Helen’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 27 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.