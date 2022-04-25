AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen G. “Ellie” Decker, 94, passed away peacefully Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Aventura at Humility House in Austintown.

Helen and her twin sister were born in Renova, Pennsylvania on March 14, 1928, the daughters of James and Esther McGuire.

Helen moved to Ashtabula, Ohio in 1959 from Erie, Pennsylvania with her husband and children.

She was active in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives.

She previously worked at Carlisle’s and Halle’s Brothers as a retail clerk.

In 2018 Helen moved to Canfield to be closer to family.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church.

She had a passion for animals, especially strays and working in the yard. She loved to entertain her friends and family and was known for fabulous pool parties.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (Michael) Andersen of Howland; a daughter-in-law, Linda Luck of Louisville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Michael B. (Rebecca) Andersen of Ashtabula and Dr. Laura (Atty. Tom Lipka) Musser of Canfield and ten great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert J. Decker, Jr., whom she married September 20, 1947 and passed away March 24, 2010; a son, Robert J. “Skip” Decker III; three brothers, James, John and Francis McGuire and three sisters, twin, Esther Callahan, Janet Luchin and Catherine Zierenburg.

Family and friends may their respects to Helen, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., following visitation at the church, with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen’s name to Catholic Charities Diocese of Youngstown, 319 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502

