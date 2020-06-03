Helen Elizabeth Ciferno, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Elizabeth Ciferno, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

Helen was born October 19, 1928, in Phalanx Station, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph, Sr. and Helen (Magyar) Korodi.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from the accounting department of Sears in the Eastwood Mall in 2014 after 24 years.

Helen was a member of St. James Church in Warren.

She enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, reading and was an excellent seamstress. What she loved and enjoyed the most was being with her children and grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her children, Susan (Ray) Shaffer of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Inez (James) Gorse of Cortland, twins, Salvatore (Patricia) Ciferno of Warren and Ellen (Bill) McClain of Brunswick, Michael (Tia) Ciferno of Warren and Thomas (Dawn) Ciferno of Rock Creek, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Margaret (James) Horvat of Thornville, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore “Sam” Ciferno whom she married August 18, 1951 and passed away August 19, 1988; two brothers, Stephen and Joseph, Jr. Korodi and a sister, Jean Sciple.

Anyone attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. for the elderly and immune compromised visitors and from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon for all others at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church), 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon at the church on Saturday, June 6.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the Children’s Rehabilitation Center, 885 Howland Wilson Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Shepherd of the Valley, Niles, for their loving care of Helen.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Helen’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 4, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.