Helen D. Goist-Shaker Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen D. Goist Shaker, 84, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 peacefully at her home.

She was born July 14, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Andrew and Helen Ferko.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School where she was a majorette.

She was the owner and operator of Dilly Goist Dance Center and taught dancing for over 50 years.

Helen was a member of St. Mary’s Church and St. John Paul II Parish, St. Mary’s Altar & Rosary Society and Meals on Wheels.

She enjoyed all types of music, and dancing.

She is survived by her husband, Francis Shaker for the past 15 years; a daughter, Mary-Helen Goist of Warren; a son, John P. Goist of Blue Ridge, Georgia; a granddaughter, Angelene (Amanda) Goist; stepchildren, Alice Silbaugh of Warren, John (Sue) Shaker of Cleveland, Michael “Mick” (Tuya) Shaker of Howland, Joseph (Monica) Shaker of Warren and Teresa (Eric) Shaffer of Philadelphia and her aunt and uncle, Robert (Millie) Vargo of Levittown, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Jack P. Goist of 50 years and stepdaughter, Mary Friend.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 29 at 11:00 a.m. at St, Mary’s Church on High Street, Warren, Ohio with Rev. Francis Kratinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Helen’s name to St. John Paul II Parish, 1401 Moncrest Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

