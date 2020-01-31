Helen Batzdorf, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Batzdorf, 74, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

She was born April 14, 1945, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Angie (Russomanno) Vadas.

She was a 1963 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Helen retired in 1997 from Packard Electric as a press operator after 33 years. Presently Helen has worked for the Warren City Schools for the last six years in the food service department.

Helen was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She enjoyed going to casinos, George Strait concerts, she was an avid cat lover but most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Lynette (Tim) Allen of Champion, Robert (Ginny) Weaver, Jr. of Warren, David (Patty) Batzdorf of Candia, New Hampshire and Jenny Batzdorf Pocono, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Amanda (Sean) Dyas, Corey and Kayla Pakulniewicz, Rob Rose, Joshua and Breydon Weaver; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean (Blair) Cook of Leavittsburgh and Frances “Fran” (Roy) Walls of Warren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert Weaver, Sr.; second husband, Richard L. Batzdorf; stepfather, Michael Trocheck and a brother, Joseph T. Vadas.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Francis Katinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Helen’s name to Cats are People Too, 5555 Youngstown Warren Road #7, Niles, OH 44446.

