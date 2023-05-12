NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heinz Erbelding, 87, of Niles passed away on Monday evening, May 8, 2023 at his home in Niles, surrounded by his loving family and his beloved cat, Bobo.

Heinz was born on March 31, 1936 in Bingen am Rhein, Germany, a son of Jacob and Anna (Adam) Erbelding.

In 1957, at age 21, Heinz followed in his sister’s footsteps and came the United States, settling first in Youngstown, Ohio, where he began working for Republic Steel.

Heinz enjoyed dancing, particularly at the Mural Room in Youngstown. It was there that he met the love of his life, Mary Krug. The two were married in 1966 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage together.

Heinz worked as a service engineer for Taylor-Winfield for 45 years. His career allowed him the opportunity to travel throughout Europe, into South America and even into Taiwan.

Besides his work, Heinz was an avid fly-fisherman and was skilled enough to be able to tie his own flies. He was a true outdoorsman and appreciate all that nature had to offer. Most of all, Heinz loved and cherished his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Heinz will always be remembered by his wife of 57 years, Mary (Krug) Erbelding of Niles; daughters, Susan Flaviano of Niles and Lisa Loychik of Niles; grandchildren, Christopher and Anna Loychik of Niles; sister-in-law, Debbie Krug of Homeworth, Ohio; many loved nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Bobo.

Besides his parents, Heinz was preceded in death by his older sister, Hildegard (Clement) Carfagna; sister-in-law, Dee Keener and brother-in-law, Howard Krug.

Heinz’s family will honor him with a private Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles, with Fr. Michael Marcelli presiding.

Inurnment will be in Alliance City Cemetery.

A special thanks from the Erbelding family goes to Jodi’s Angels for their compassionate care during Heinz’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Heinz’s name to Buckeye Hospice and Pallative Care, 3379 Main Street Suite A/B, Mineral Ridge, OH 44400.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.