Harry Drossos, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Drossos, 96, of Cortland passed away on Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021 at his home.

He was born February 10, 1924, in Athens, Greece the son of George and Elaine Drossos.

As a young man, Harry served his home country in the Greek Navy. In 1946, he came to the United States and settled in Warren Ohio.

He married his beloved wife, Catherine Lefter, on June 1, 1952 and they celebrated 68 years of marriage together.

Harry is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine Drossos; children, Christina (Plineth) Hinton of Temple, Georgia, Elaine (Ronald) Rogers of Kinsman, Ohio and Michael Drossos of Temple, Georgia; Grandson, Nathan Pernice and great-granddaughter, Leah Pernice.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Tami Pernice.

A private Funeral Service was held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

A private burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

