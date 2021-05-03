Harold E. Booth, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. Booth, Jr., 74, passed away Saturday evening, May 1, 2021at his home in Girard.

Harold was born on December 2, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harold E. Sr. and Vera (Newcomer) Booth.

Harold was a 1965 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton in Mechanical Engineering in 1969.

Harold worked for Air Power of Ohio and Knox Air. In 2011, Harold enjoyed a well-deserved retirement from Total Equipment Company in Mckeesport, Pennsylvania.

Harold enjoyed working on cars in his garage and helping his good friend, Paul Benedict, install garage doors.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan Booth; children, Edward Booth of Warren, Michelle Schuster of Niles, Kathleen Kellar of Braceville, Steven Booth of Monroe Falls, Suzanne Booth of Williard and John Booth of Akron; eight grandchildren, Abbey, Logan, Larry, Lily, Amelia, Nicholas, Kaden, and Andrew and brother, Robert (Barb) Booth of Champion.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lynda Swartz.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Harold from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE Warren, Ohio. There will be a Funeral Service following at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, presided by Fr. Christopher Cicero.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, Warren.

