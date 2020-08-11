Haralambos “Bob” Liakaris, Warren, Ohio

Warren – Haralambos “Bob” Liakaris, 69, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown of Cardiac arrest.

He was born February 10, 1951, in Chios, Greece, the son of Dimitrios and Maria Liakaris.

Haralambos came to New York City from Greece in 1967 at the age of 16 working at various restaurants before moving to Warren Ohio in 1974. He retired in 2012 from General Motors Fab Plant in Lordstown as a press operator after 36 years.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren. He enjoyed walking going to four different Churches to pray before going home and socializing with his family and friends at the Mocha House drinking coffee.

He is survived by his wife Lori whom he married January 14, 1982, his mother Maria Liakaris of Warren, three children Dimitrios (Tanya) Liakaris of Austintown, Yordi “George” (Cher) Liakaris of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Marios (Amy) Liakaris of Niles, four grandchildren Camryn, Nicolette, Nayah and Jordan, a brother Louis (Peggy) Liakaris of Warren and a sister Anna (Louis) Paxos of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Any one attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social Distancing.

Family end friends may pay their respects Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Haralambos name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

