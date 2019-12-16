Guy Marino, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Guy Marino Sr., 92, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born May 9, 1927, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Salvatore and Rose Marino.

He retired from Packard Electric in maintenance department after 30 years. He enjoyed watching football, bowling and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.

Guy served our Country in the U.S. Army during WWII as a Pfc. With 8th Cavalry Regiment.

Guy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Antonia “Antonette” Marino; his three children, Guy Marino Jr. of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Tina (Phillip) Schlegel of Cortland and Robert “Bob” (Michelle) Marino of Ashtabula; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Joshua) Baumgartner, Madison and Kennedy Marino, Stephanie Beachler, Rebecca Muraski, Christy Schlegel and Jonathan (Dorothy) Schlegel; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Orlando “Donald” Marino of Warren and a sister, Mary Ruggeri of Mayfield Heights.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph Marino Sr. and two sisters, Bessie Sidote and Grace Taranto.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Thursday, December 19, at 11:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

