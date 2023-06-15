NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gust “Dino” G. Smales, 65, of Van Nuys, California and formerly of Niles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, California.

Gust was born on May 2, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, son of George and Sylvia (Meligaris) Smales.

Gust was a 1977 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. Entering with a scholarship in 1979, Gust attended The Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida majoring in Visual Communications, Design & Art and minoring in Photography. While in high school, Gust’s first interest was sports. He played football but realized what he really wanted to do was become an artist. Acting upon the encouragement of his parents and armed with his design winning national awards; he set his sights on the entertainment capital of the world, Hollywood, California.

Following graduation, Gust moved to San Francisco, California and eventually to Los Angeles to pursue his career in graphic design and visual communications.

As an Art Director, Gust worked on television and movie special effects. Having worked personally with William Shatner on the Star Trek movies, Gust was known as the “Star Trek Guy” in Hollywood and also designed the 39th anniversary poster for “Star Trek”.

Awards include the RKO National Graphics Citation of Excellence Award and a GRAMMY Commercial Nomination.

Besides his work, Gust enjoyed painting, sculpting, music, travel, animals, the NFL; with the 49ers being his favorite football team. He dabbled in poetry, loved to cook and enjoyed a good Cuban cigar.

Gust was a very kind, funny, likeable and friendly guy with compassion and a very big heart.

Gust was preceded in death by his father, George G. Smales in 1987 and his mother, Sylvia (Melegaris) Smales in 2021.

Gust will always be remembered by his sisters, Sophia Smales Margetis of Van Nuys, California, Colette Smales of Warren and Tina Smales Bails of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481, where a Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gust’s name to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.