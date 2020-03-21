Gust C. Charnas, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gust C. Charnas, DDS, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his residence ​in Howland.

He was born Constantine Christ Charnas on May 25, 1926 in Warren, Ohio, to Christ and Calliope Charnas of Ikaria, Greece.

Gust was a 1944 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves as a Pharmacists Mate from June 1944 to April 1952.

Dr. Charnas received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Kent State University in 1949 and graduated from St. Louis University School of Dentistry in 1956.

Dr. Charnas began his dental practice in 1956 on the corner of North Park and Porter and later moved his practice to 116 Washington Street. Dr. Charnas belonged to the American Dental Association and retired at age 90 after 60 years of practice.

Gust is a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, as well as the Pan Icarian Brotherhood of America.

Gust and his wife, Laura, met on a blind date at St. Louis University, were married six months later and were together for 62 years. They vacationed in Naples, Florida for many years and Gust enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Being a strong believer in education, Dr. Charnas was most proud of being able to provide each of his five children with a college education.

Gust is survived by his five children, Virginia “Ginny” (Roscoe) Knight of Houston, Texas, Ellen (John) Cort of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Christ (Leanne) Charnas of Johnstown, Ohio, John (Becca) Charnas of Gainesville, Florida and Philip (Kara) Charnas of San Jose, California. He is also survived by his brother, Stephanos (Steve) Charnas of Warren, Ohio. Papou will be missed by his eight grandchildren, Alexis “Lexi”, Nicole, Savannah and Jack Charnas and Awsten, Laura Grace “Gracie” Knight and Eleni and Theo Charnas.

Gust is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Laura Charnas, who passed away September 26, 2018; a brother, Aristithis “Archie” Charnas; a sister, Thespina Dorothy Papalas; two sisters-in-law, Maureen Charnas and Stella Charnas and a brother-in-law, Alex Papalas.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. An open service and celebration of life will be held at a later date – details will follow in a separate announcement.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gust’s name to ONE Health Ohio, a not for profit organization, providing dental care to individuals in need, (330) 747-2330.

Family and friends may visit https://www.peterrossiandsonfh.com/ to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Gust’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gust C. Charnas, DDS, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 23, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.