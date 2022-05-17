LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gust Achladis, 97, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Shephard of the Valley in Liberty.

He was born October 14, 1924, in Warren, Ohio and was the son of the late Nick and Irene Achladis.

Gust was a veteran of WWII, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and became a Second-Class Petty Officer, serving as a Gunners Mate aboard Merchant ships in the South Pacific area. After the war ended, he served aboard the USS Rockbridge APA 228 and participated in the Fourth and Fifth atomic bomb test at the Bikini Atoll in 1946. The balance of his Navel service was at the San Francisco Navel Shipyard, where he was involved with preparation of wartime vessels for the Moth Ball Fleet. He was honorably discharged from the service in November 1948.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, he attended the University of Youngstown and graduated in 1952 with a BSBA degree in accounting.

In the same year, he was hired by General Motors as a trainee in the Financial Department of the Parma plant in Ohio. In 1965 he was transferred to the Lordstown plant in Ohio as the First Supervisor of the Accounting Department. He later served for seven years as Resident Plant Auditor before retiring from General Motors in 1982.

After retiring from GM, he assisted in the establishment of Professional Risk Management, a self-funding health insurance program, located in Youngstown. In 1985, he and his wife Sylvia moved to Spring Hill, Florida and after 14 years returned to Ohio to live in Warren.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Sylvia (Amorgeanos) Achladis and a brother Larry N. Achladis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Mike, Steve, John William and James Achladis and his sisters Eva Micholudis and Antonette Gramatikos.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Gust Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon followed by a 12:00 p.m. service at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481 with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gust name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

