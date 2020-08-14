Guido T. “Mr. Del” DelGarbino, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Guido T. “Mr. Del” DelGarbino, 90, entered eternal rest Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Born on April 1, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, Guido was the oldest son of Weiter and Mary (Liberatore) DelGarbino.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in June, 1948. Guido earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kent State University in 1954 and in 1965, earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Westminster College.

Guido began his teaching career in Warren City Schools as physical education teacher; becoming well known as “Mr. Del” in the schools and as camp director for Hiram House School Camp. He later became a principal in the same school system. After more than 30 years, Guido retired for the first time. He continued his work as a principal at Holy Trinity School in the Youngstown Diocese and retired a second time. Guido found himself drawn back to working with children and started an after-school latch key program at St. James School that he ran until retiring a third time.

Guido will be forever remembered by his wife of 68 years, Rosemary (Fellows) who he married July 5, 1952 at St. Mary’s Church in Warren; his children, Doreen (Raymond) Vitullo of Austintown, Karen (Mark) Cherol of Boardman, Mark (Amy) DelGarbino of Las Vegas and Terry DelGarbino of Warren and dearly missed by his seven treasured grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Renaldo (Janice) and David (Pam Spence) and sister, Faye DiTosti, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Del’s love for children extended beyond his family to the many students whose lives he touched through education and as a band and athletic booster. He enjoyed all things family and was so proud of every accomplishment made and was their biggest fan. Guido took great pride in his children and grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to attend their events and, insisting on photo shoots. He loved playing bocce, cornhole, badminton and golf; especially with his children and grandchildren, Mr. Del was a nature lover, teaching his children and grandchildren how to appreciate nature. His favorite activity was dancing cheek to cheek with his beautiful wife to big band music.

A man of great faith, Guido was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother Anthony and beloved granddaughter, Gabrielle DelGarbino.

The Very Revered Father Christopher Cicero, a former latch key student of Mr. Del’s, will officiate at a private Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 15 at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Burial will be a Crown Hill Cemetery.

Due to pandemic concerns, a celebration of Guido’s life for extended family and friends will be held at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made in Guido’s memory to the Neurofibromatosis Network, 213 S. Wheaton Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187 or Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road, Warren, OH 44483.

