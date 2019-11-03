Gregory Michael Stirling, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Michael Stirling, 52, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 of congestive heart failure at his home.

Greg was born December 14, 1966 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Larry and JoAnne Stirling.

Greg was a 1985 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended Kent State University Main Campus.

For the past 22 years, Greg worked as a production manager for Heatherwood Landscapes Inc.

Gregory was of the Christian Faith, he enjoyed playing darts, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved all animals especially his two dogs Ceasar and Peanut.

Greg is survived by his parents of Champion; two brothers, Brian (Laura) Stirling of Cortland and Daniel (Heather) Stirling of Cortland; four nephews, Keith, Alex (Laura), Adam and Benjamin and niece, Jenna Stirling.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor William Carter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Greg’s name to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. SE, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

