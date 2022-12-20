CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory “Greg” Kovach, 66, of Champion passed away Monday morning, December 19, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Greg was born on August 2, 1956 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Genevieve (Koziel) Kovach.

Greg was a 1974 graduate of Howland High School.

He went on to work for Packard Electric, where he worked for many years. Later, he transferred to General Motors in Lordstown, from where he retired.

As a young man, Greg set a record with the International Drag Bike Association for a quarter mile with the elapsed time of 11.87 seconds and a speed of 110.53 miles per hour. Greg enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Cleveland Indians and especially enjoyed watching his kids play sports. He was proud of his family and loved spending time with them. Greg will be missed by all who knew him.

Greg will always be remembered by his wife of 32 years, Tami (Riggle) Kovach of Champion; daughter, Melissa (Travis) Springer of Cortland; son, Will Kovach (Kamryn Clark); grandchildren, Olivia and Levi Springer; brother, Ron Kovach of Cortland; sister-in-law, Sheryl Munson; niece, Katherine Kovach; nephew, Andrew Kovach and his dog, Max.

Besides his parents, Greg was preceded in death by two brothers, William Kovach, Jr. and Stephen Kovach.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, December 22 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

Additional calling hours will be Friday morning, December 23 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Michael Balash presiding.

Entombment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Greg’s name to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA. 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Suite 309 Orlando, FL 32835 or www.helpfightra.org/donations.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.