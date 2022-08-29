CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dad, as we gathered around your bed and consoled each other since your passing, we’ve never cried harder or laughed louder. We shared photos, videos and stories of our childhood, your life and your accomplishments. The last two months were hard for you and for us but being able to spend every day with you was a blessing. We know you would think this is silly or unnecessary, but our pride in you makes us want to share your story.

Dr. Grant Michael Barkley was born September 7, 1942 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

He passed on Sunday, August 14, 2022, surrounded by his wife of nearly 60 years, his children and grandchildren.

Grant was a plant nerd who earned his Phd in 1973 from Purdue University in Plant Physiology.

He spent his career as a professor at Kent State University teaching biology and botany. He spent time during his career on sabbatical at Penn State, Purdue and Yale. Probably doing experiments with pea plants. Grant retired after 36 years and earned the title of Professor Emeritus.

Grant served his country in the United States Navy from 1963-1969.

He also served his community by volunteering with the Red Cross. In 1985 he went out the day of the F5 tornados to help displaced residents and care for those in need.

Grant was a collector of painted soldiers, science fiction and botanical books.

Grant will be interred at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. At his request no services will be held.

In honor of his love of plants, donations can be made to Holden Forests and Gardens by sending checks with memoriam information to: Holden Forests and Gardens, PO Box 74422, Cleveland, OH 44194-0002. Online donations can be made at https://holdenfg.org/make-an-impact/donate/.

Dad, rest easy knowing we will take care of mom and each other. We love you and will miss you every minute of every day!

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

